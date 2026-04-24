Delivering tailored meals as a health care strategy

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A PRESCRIPTION: Meghan Grady, executive director of Meals on Wheels of RI Inc., displays one of the meals that are part of its Food is Medicine model, in which medically tailored meals meet specific health needs of seniors.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
A PRESCRIPTION: Meghan Grady, executive director of Meals on Wheels of RI Inc., displays one of the meals that are part of its Food is Medicine model, in which medically tailored meals meet specific health needs of seniors.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

At a glance, a Food is Medicine meal delivered by Meals on Wheels of RI Inc. might not appear different than one of the organization’s general wellness meals. But the nutritional profile reveals some significant differences: The meal may include less sodium, lower fat, or more fiber depending on the individual recipient’s medical condition, says

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