Delivering tailored meals as a health care strategy

At a glance, a Food is Medicine meal delivered by Meals on Wheels of RI Inc. might not appear different than one of the organization’s general wellness meals. But the nutritional profile reveals some significant differences: The meal may include less sodium, lower fat, or more fiber depending on the individual recipient’s medical condition, says Meghan Grady, the Meals on Wheels executive director. The organization’s new program draws from a broader concept, “food as medicine,” which uses nutrition to drive evidence-based treatments that improve health outcomes. In some cases, food as medicine can help patients avoid or replace traditional medication, while for others, it may serve as a management tool. Meals on Wheels of RI currently offers medically tailored meals designed to treat diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, as well as conditions that can cause difficulty chewing and swallowing. The organization is also exploring other possibilities, such as gluten-free options. A partnership with Women & Infants Hospital, which focused on nutrition tailored to perinatal health, sparked the broader initiative at Meals on Wheels of RI, Grady said. The nonprofit then partnered with Sarah Amin, an associate professor and director of community nutrition education in the Department of Nutrition at the University of Rhode Island, to further develop the initiative. Food as medicine “aligns with what we already know, which is that nutrition is foundational to health,” Amin said. “We know that diet is a major driver of chronic diseases … so I always circle back to Hippocrates, ‘Let food be thy medicine.’ ” In the most intensive form of the program, medical and nutrition experts such as registered dieticians prepare and provide full meals designed to prevent and treat an individual’s specific health condition. Other interventions include therapeutic groceries, where patients receive food packages tailored to their health needs, rather than prepared meals. Also provided are “produce prescriptions,” where people receive assistance in getting fresh fruits and vegetables, and nutrition education and counseling. Meal deliveries also provide patients with essential safety checks and socialization opportunities, Grady says, contributing to their mental health and overall well-being. “That means that they’re likely able to live in community longer,” Grady said. “They’re less likely to transition to a nursing home or assisted living. They’re less likely to go to an emergency department at a hospital, less likely to use the health system.” Medically tailored meals and related programs “not only support the individual’s well-being – they also help reduce the strain on Rhode Island’s health system and overall cost of providing those services,” Grady said. In fact, a report published earlier this year by Meals on Wheels of RI found that “food as medicine” initiatives can cut state health care expenses by around $2,500 per patient each year. While food as medicine programs have gained traction in recent years, federal policies are creating new barriers. The Trump administration last year ordered historic cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides low-income families and individuals with monthly financial aid for groceries. Under Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the program will lose approximately $186 billion in funding over 10 years, representing a 20% cut. The bill also narrows SNAP eligibility requirements, preventing many non-U.S. citizens from receiving benefits. Food insecurity is already high in Rhode Island, Amin says, and sustainable funding for food as medicine programming is a challenge. “These meals can be pricey,” Amin said. “Without reimbursement, it’s difficult to grow these programs. “More than ever, we need to start thinking of the equity piece,” Amin said. “We know that there’s a high rate of food insecurity in Rhode Island, so now more than ever, we really have a need to” go in on efforts around food access. “When we talk about nutrition education, we’re not just telling people what they should eat,” she added. “We’re meeting them where they’re at” culturally and financially. “Even with doing all of that and providing them with all of those critical resource management skills,” she said, “if we have this broken food system … that’s where we have bigger issues.” In addition to Meals on Wheels of RI and URI, several organizations in the state are working on “food as medicine” concepts, such as Farm Fresh Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Food Policy Council, and the Brown University School of Public Health. But efforts are too fragmented right now, Amin says. Rhode Island could learn something from neighboring Massachusetts, which has already formed a Food is Medicine Massachusetts coalition, according to Amin. “Where we still need to grow in Rhode Island is continued data on costs,” she said. “And we also need data on clinical outcomes ... because that’s going to get everyone on the same page” in shifting “food as medicine” from the program level to policy.