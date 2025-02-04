Deloitte to pay state $5M for RIBridges cyberattack expenses

Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Deloitte Consulting LLP has provided Rhode Island $5 million to help pay for expenses from the RIBridges data breach, Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office announced Tuesday.

Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for McKee, said his office hopes to reschedule the press conference “in short order.” DaRocha did not answer why it was canceled.

Deloitte, which has a $99 million state contract to manage the RIBridges system, is also covering the cost of the call center for the data breach, credit monitoring and identity protection for affected customers.

The $5 million will cover the expenses of about 2,000 HealthSource RI customers who were enrolled directly in coverage for January and February 2025. McKee previously estimated that

650,000

people had their personal data stolen as a result of the cyberattack in December.

The information, stolen by ransomware group Brain Cypher, included Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from health insurance received through HealthSourceRI. Some of that information was released on the dark web

“Deloitte has recognized that the state has immediate and unexpected expenses related to the breach, and we appreciate their willingness to lend financial support,” McKee said.

RIBridges system is undergoing a phased relaunch. Customers can currently access the HealthyRhode portal, submit applications and interact with accounts as needed. HealthSource RI has worked with insurance providers to offer customers who needed coverage beginning Jan. 1 to enroll directly with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

A spokesperson for McKee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

