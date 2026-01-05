Delta Dental of Rhode Island names new general counsel

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island has appointed Benjamin Mack, a longtime legal representative for federal and insurance agencies, as its new general counsel.

Mack joins Delta Dental of Rhode Island after more than eight years with Canton, Mass.-based health insurance agency Point32Health Inc., where he served as senior associate general counsel.

In the general counsel role, Mack will oversee legal, regulatory and compliance matters for Delta Dental of Rhode Island and its subsidiaries. He previously worked as an enforcement counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; a litigation partner at Nutter, McClennen & Fish LLP; and an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Joseph R. Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island, said in a statement that Mack “brings a deep understanding of complex regulatory environments and a thoughtful, pragmatic approach to leading legal and compliance efforts.”

“We look forward to the perspective and experience he brings from both public service and the healthcare sector,” Perroni continued.

Mack has a juris doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law and completed his undergraduate studies at Oberlin College.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.