Delta Dental to provide $1M for dentists to help with PPE expenses

PROVIDENCE – Delta Dental of Rhode Island is providing $1 million in financial assistance to participating dental practices with expenses in purchasing personal protective equipment as they reopen their offices to patients, the dental insurance company announced Tuesday.

Dentist offices have been ordered closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and non-emergency health care has been recently allowed to restart as part of the first phase of reopening the economy in the Ocean State.

The additional $1 million in support, Delta Dental said, is an expansion of the organization’s provider relief efforts. Other such efforts include making $4 million in financial relief available through its advanced claims payment program for participating dentists who were impacted by disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Delta Dental also said that it has created a reimbursement program for dentists who donated PPEs to the R.I. Department of Health to aid in the efforts to battle the pandemic.

In a statement, Delta Dental CEO and President Joseph R. Perroni said the $1 million is another way the organization can help dentists “who provide valuable oral health care to enrolled members of our client accounts.” Dentists can email Delta Dental for information on this new assistance.

