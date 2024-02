Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE

– Six community groups will share $218,931 in grants

for projects that will provide public engagement around Rhode Island's 2025 Climate Action Strategy, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Friday.

The 2025 Climate Action Strategy is the next significant step in the state's implementation of the Act on Climate, which requires the state to incrementally reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The 2025 climate plan will include a report, due Nov. 25, that will include a greenhouse gas inventory and emissions projections, new or updated emissions targets, new or updated quantified greenhouse gas reduction measures, a benefits analysis, a low income/disadvantaged communities benefits analysis, a workforce planning analysis and a budget analysis.

“With these engagement grants, we are reinforcing Rhode Island’s progress toward a more climate-resilient future,” McKee said. “I look forward to having DEM work collaboratively across all of these partners to help ensure that our climate-planning processes are comprehensive and robust.”

Funding for this round of grants comes from the $3 million Environmental Protection Agency Climate Pollution Reduction Grant

awarded to DEM in 2023.

“These grants support Rhode Island’s efforts to plan for and mitigate climate change while supporting a broad range of community needs,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “By developing community-based solutions to the climate crisis, we can cut [greenhouse gas] emissions while also supporting the health and well-being of all Rhode Islanders.”

The recipients are: