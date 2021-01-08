DEM purchases former Echo Lake Campground property for $2M

BURRILLVILLE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has purchased the 235-acre former Echo Lake Campground for $2.03 million, the department said Friday.

The property was purchased from the trustees of the Helen F. Moroney Real Estate Trust. DEM used existing Open Space Bond funds.

“This acquisition is an unparalleled opportunity to secure a large swarth of the freshwater shoreline on Echo Lake along with a substantial tract of conserved forestland,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “DEM’s purchase of this property further protects water quality and provides significant recreational benefits in northern Rhode Island and is a nice complement to our George Washington Management Area.”

The campground closed in 2020.

“Helen leaves a wonderful legacy, said Jane O’Neil, a trustee of the Helen F. Moroney Real Estate Trust. “Her nieces and nephews grew up spending summers on the lake and will miss walking through the woods as well as many boating activities. Many beautiful memories were made by campers and family alike. Helen knew every camper by name and enjoyed seeing them every summer.”

The property is located on the west side of Echo Lake, also known as Pascoag Reservoir, and contains 2,200 feet of linear frontage on the lake.