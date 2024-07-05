Designing and building award-winning custom choppers

By
-
WINNING DESIGNS: Bad Mouth Bikes owner Shawn Dow in his Warwick shop, where he and his team perform custom motorcycle builds that have won awards and will be featured in an upcoming reality TV show. PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
WINNING DESIGNS: Bad Mouth Bikes owner Shawn Dow in his Warwick shop, where he and his team perform custom motorcycle builds that have won awards and will be featured in an upcoming reality TV show. PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

Before striking out on his own, Shawn Dow, owner of Warwick-based Bad Mouth Bikes, had more than 20 years of experience rebuilding and repairing motorcycles, mostly for friends and locals within the motorcycle scene who were impressed with his craftsmanship. A graduate of William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School and the New

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display