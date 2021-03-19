DESIGNxRI announces 2021 Design Catalyst cohort

PROVIDENCE – DESIGNxRI announced its 2021 cohort for the Providence Design Catalyst program Friday.

The 10 local design businesses will receive a combined $140,000 in seed grants as part of the program. The cohort members will also receive a dedicated mentor and a business education program developed specifically for their field.

This year’s participants are:

Cooperative print shop and design studio Binch Press

Glassmaker Watanabe Glassworks

Creative planning and community art collaborative The Design Studio for Culture + Planning

Photography and video designers isquared // Photography RI

Textile company Sashoonya

Product design, development and production firm AK Studios

Jewelry designer Lucia Pearl

Sound designer We Time Audio House

Art e-commerce social enterprise Luna Loggia

Ceramics artist Liz Welch Design

“We started DESIGNxRI exactly for moments like this,” Lisa Carnevale, executive director, said in a statement. “Rhode Island is so rich with talented and innovative design businesses, and opportunities like Design Catalyst are what help keep it that way. Funding, education and support are fundamental to a thriving design community, which is fundamental to a thriving community overall.”

- Advertisement -

The program is run by DESIGNxRI and funded by the city’s Department of Community Development and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs RI program.

“The Providence Design Catalyst program propels our local design talent to the next level,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with DESIGNxRI to support the small businesses that strengthen our identity as the Creative Capital. As our design community continues to adapt and rebuild, this investment will equip our designers with necessary tools and mentorship to grow and scale their businesses with a new future in mind.”

To date, the Design Catalyst Program has invested more than $1 million in local creative enterprises.