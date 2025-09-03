DESIGNxRI’s annual DESIGN WEEK launches Sept. 12

PROVIDENCE – The annual statewide celebration of design, innovation and community as a means to spotlight Rhode Island’s design sector will kick off on Sept. 12.
DESIGNxRI announced Wednesday that its 12th annual DESIGN WEEK RI will hold various events around the Ocean State over eight days through Sept. 19. In that period, designers from across all disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, UX, graphic design, fashion and product development will showcase their work to the public and educate people on the vitality of the local design industry, the nonprofit says.
DESIGNxRI says that it has connected more than 15,000 participants to Rhode Island’s creative economy and invested more than $1.5 million directly into design businesses.
“DESIGN WEEK RI isn’t just an event, it’s a movement,” DESIGNxRI Executive Director Islay Taylor said in a statement. “Rhode Island is home to an incredible design ecosystem, and when we bring together businesses, nonprofits, educators and community members, we create a living laboratory for innovation. This week is about showcasing our strengths while sparking collaborations that shape what’s next.”
The festivities begin on Sept. 12 from 5-8 p.m. with DESIGN WEEK RI’s kickoff party at Moniker Brewery in Providence. DESIGNxRI says the kickoff will not only give the public the chance to meet the nonprofit’s staff, but also serve as a networking social from Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses.
In West Warwick, Shard Glass Studio will host a live glassmaking demonstration by company owner Lauren DelSignore and an open Q&A session, DESIGNxRI says. In Newport, the Newport Art Museum will present an exhibition on Sept. 16 titled “Bobby Anspach: Everything is Change" alongside summer shows "Through a Collector’s Lens: Iconic Photography from the Christopher Hyland Collection" and "Howard Gardiner Cushing: A Harmony of Line and Color,” the organization says. Later that evening, Innovate Newport will host an Industry Spotlight Series, where designers will share the paths they’ve taken and what has fueled their growth.
On Sept. 18, (add)ventures in East Providence will hold a Lunch & Learn session on virtual production. DESIGNxRI says the company’s event will showcase the future of virtual production and how it’s reshaping storytelling, design and branding.
DESIGN WEEK RI’s final event on Sept. 19 will be a closing party at Anyhow Studios in Providence.
“Designers in Rhode Island are shaping everything from housewares to digital tools, from shared spaces to the complex virtual systems we all move through,” DESIGNxRI board Chairperson Nick Scappaticci said in a statement. “The week is about seeing that work, celebrating it, and recognizing that our future depends on the people who keep reimagining it.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.