Did a Superior Court judge make the right decision allowing Rhode Island Recycled Metals in Providence to reopen following a recent fire?

Superior Court Judge Brian Stern on July 9 granted the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order forcing embattled Rhode Island Recycled Metals to stay closed following two fires over three months.

But on Aug. 7 Stern said the Providence scrapyard could reopen after he accepted a plan to prevent future fires that includes keeping a tanker truck on-site at all times and installing thermal cameras to help detect heat sources.

Neighborhood opponents want the business shut down due to its unsightly scrap pile and concerns about pollution from contaminants on the waterfront property.

The company says it has been unfairly blamed for historical pollution in the area caused by other industries that have operated there.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha opposed Stern’s ruling and said he’ll continue to push for the company be forced into receivership, to ensure the remediation plan is followed.