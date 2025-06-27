Did state lawmakers do the right thing passing an assault weapons ban?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on June 26 signed into law a ban on the manufacture, purchase, sale, transfer and possession of several types of semiautomatic and accessorized firearms, commonly referred to by gun-control advocates as “assault” or “military-style” weapons.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2026, and includes exceptions for law enforcement agencies and federally licensed firearms dealers. It grandfathers in owners who legally purchase the banned weapons before the law takes effect.

Criminal penalties include up to 10 years in prison, fines up to $10,000, and forfeiture of the firearm.

Banned weapons include shotguns with fixed capacities exceeding six rounds and semi-automatic rifles with fixed magazine capacities greater than 10 rounds.

- Advertisement -

Left out of the new law was a proposed requirement that current owners of the banned weapons would have to register them with local or state police.