Diedrich stepping down as Newport Art Museum’s executive director

NEWPORT – Norah Diedrich, who has served as the Newport Art Museum’s executive director since 2015, will step down in December to take a new position in Arizona, the charitable arts and education organization announced Wednesday.

Diedrich was recently named the Jon and Linda Ender CEO and director of the Tucson Museum of Art in Tucson, Ariz. That museum includes five historic properties, galleries, an education center, research library and a permanent collection containing more than 10,000 objects, according to the release.

During her time at the Newport Art Museum, Diedrich oversaw the museum’s world-class exhibitions and major capital upgrades to its historical buildings, initiated an artist-in- residence program, procured grants supporting programming and facilities and successfully secured reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

“The Newport Art Museum was fortunate to have had the opportunity for Norah to work with us as long as she did,” said Barbara Braun Schoenfeld, president and chairman of the museum’s board of trustees. “We are thrilled for her professionally, and as a friend, that she was chosen for this important role and that it locates her closer to her family.”

The museum is preparing to announce an interim leader and will conduct a national search for an executive director, Schoenfeld said.