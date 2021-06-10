Dimeo Construction to manage Tidewater Landing stadium project

PROVIDENCE – Dimeo Construction Co. of Providence has been selected as construction manager and general contractor for the Tidewater Landing stadium, the project developer announced this week.

The 7,500- to 11,000-seat stadium is expected to break ground in the fall and will be scheduled for completion in 2023. It will anchor a $284 million development that also will include retail, restaurants, apartments and commercial space.

Fortuitous Partners announced its selection for the construction lead Wednesday.

Dimeo has national expertise in complicated construction projects, as well as local roots, said Brett Johnson, the Fortuitous Partners founder.

“We are looking forward to working with them to transform Pawtucket’s riverfront and create thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars of positive social and economic impact,” Johnson said, in a news release.

Dimeo President Brad Dimeo said the stadium represents a once-in-a-generation development for Rhode Island that will bring professional soccer and additional entertainment options to the region.

The multiuse stadium will be designed by North Carolina-based ODELL in association with Boston-based JCJ Architecture. The project will have housing, as well as commercial space. The initial phase will have 435 residential units and a 150-space parking garage, 60,000 square feet of commercial space and 56,750 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

