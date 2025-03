Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced March 10th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – More than $7 million in medical debt has been forgiven for Rhode Island residents through the state’s Medical Debt Relief Program, R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa announced Monday. Since its launch in October, nearly 3,000 individuals have benefited from this initiative so far, Diossa said, leveraging approximately $50,000 to purchase medical debt

PROVIDENCE – More than $7 million in medical debt has been forgiven for Rhode Island residents through the state’s Medical Debt Relief Program, R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa announced Monday.

Since its launch in October, nearly 3,000 individuals have benefited from this initiative so far, Diossa said, leveraging approximately $50,000 to purchase medical debt from health care providers.

“Many Rhode Islanders face significant challenges due to medical bills, which can prevent access to necessary treatment,” Diossa said. “This program provides crucial relief to many who are burdened with medical debt, and I hope to wipe out even more debt soon. I thank the General Assembly for their foresight in passing this legislation.”

Via a partnership with Undue Medical Debt,

a charity that specializes in purchasing medical debt from health care providers,

and part of legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2024, the state was allocated $1 million from the fiscal year 2025 budget to purchase medical debt from health care providers and debt collectors.

For pennies on the dollar, the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt uses government grants and charitable donations to purchase large portfolios of debt. Eligible individuals must be Rhode Island residents, have estimated incomes equal to 400% or less of the federal poverty line, or have debt amounts incurred for necessary medical treatment that is more than 5% of their estimated income.

The debt cancellation from the program is a gift that does not count as earned income or incur taxes, and individuals will have no obligation to repay the debt. There is no application process for the program. Debt will be automatically canceled as it is identified and acquired.