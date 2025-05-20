Diossa to present Rhode Island Investor Conference on May 30

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa is inviting bond investors to a one-day Rhode Island Investor Conference at the Omni Providence Hotel on May 30.

The event will offer attendees an opportunity to hear directly from state leaders, budget and investment officials, bond issuers and agency heads about investment opportunities in the Ocean State, ahead of Rhode Island’s planned bond issuance in June.

There, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and legislative leaders will outline their plans and ongoing commitment to enhancing education, industry, infrastructure and overall quality of life in the Ocean State.

Presentations by state and quasi-public agency officials will cover topics such as the state’s economic and financial outlook, infrastructure improvements and more.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., as well as U.S. Reps. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., and Gabe Amo, D-R.I., will also be in attendance for a luncheon panel discussion moderated by Diossa.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel, followed by the opportunity to tour one of two major infrastructure projects.

Registration is free and the conference includes morning coffee service and lunch.

This marks the third year that Diossa has held a Rhode Island Investor Conference, with 200 attendees attending the inaugural event in 2023.

“Our inaugural investor conference showcased how Rhode Island is a powerful engine for economic growth and financial stability,” Diossa said at the time. “Whether it’s our investments in housing, clean energy, infrastructure, or the community, Rhode Island is the ideal place for raising capital from general obligation bonds. As general treasurer, I remain committed to strengthening public confidence in Rhode Island bonds, especially as they have proven to contribute to safe, stable and sustained financial prosperity.”

The first panel of the event, titled “Panel A: The State of Rhode Island: Economic Outlook,” will feature R.I. Chief Investment Officer Justin Maistrow; Matthew McCabe, from the R.I. Office of Revenue Analysis in the R.I. Department of Revenue; Joseph Codega, from the R.I. Office of Management and Budget; and Thomas Huestis, from the Public Resource Advisory Group.

The second panel, titled “Panel B: Rhode Island’s Infrastructure Investments and Opportunities,” will feature Dylan Zelazo, executive director of the Rhode Island Health and Education Building Corp.; William Fazioli, executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank; Steven King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corp.; and Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.