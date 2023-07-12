DiPrete Engineering Announces Promotion of Brandon Carr to Principal

DiPrete Engineering is proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Carr, PE, LEED AP to Principal. Brandon has been an integral part of the DiPrete team for fifteen years and has played a significant role in client development and project success. In his new role, Brandon will be responsible for helping to shape the overall direction of the firm to bring greater value to our clients and team members. Brandon will continue to maintain his existing client relationships and oversight on engineering projects.

As a civil engineer registered in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire, Brandon has led the engineering design and permitting of many high-profile engineering projects. His project portfolio includes multifamily, industrial, and retail projects such as multiple 100-to-300-unit housing developments in RI, MA and ME, Yale Appliance’s new 200,000 square foot office, warehouse and showroom in Norton, MA, and a 5-story 100-room hotel in Dedham, MA.

A resident of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, Carr joined DiPrete in 2007 after working with the Massachusetts Highway Department. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University in 2019, and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Roger Williams University in 2007. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a LEED Accredited Professional with the United States Green Building Council.

“Brandon’s ability to understand a client’s business, what that client needs, and how to help that client be successful is unique and impressive.” said Dennis DiPrete, President of DiPrete Engineering. “He brings a broad range of knowledge to the table. The depth of his engineering and permitting skills are the reason he is a trusted partner and advisor to his clients. He is a mentor to others at DiPrete Engineering who aspire to reach this level of value to their clients.”

DiPrete Engineering congratulates Brandon on his promotion and looks forward to his continued contributions to the company’s growth and success.

ABOUT DIPRETE ENGINEERING: DiPrete Engineering is a leading civil engineering, land planning and surveying firm in New England. The firm has offices in Cranston, RI, Newport, RI, Uxbridge, MA, and Dedham, MA. www.diprete-eng.com

