DiPrete Engineering Announces Promotion of Gregg Burnett to Principal

DiPrete Engineering is proud to announce the promotion of Gregg Burnett to Principal. Gregg is an accomplished civil engineer with over 20 years of experience. In his two years at DiPrete, he has developed new client relationships, implemented the firm’s new leadership development program, and assisted with growing the firm’s talent pool. In his new role, Gregg will continue to provide leadership, build strategic partnerships, and focus on new business opportunities in key markets outside of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

As a resident of Grafton, Massachusetts, Burnett joined DiPrete in 2021 after working as a civil department manager for a national civil engineering firm. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2000. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and earned his credentials as a Certified Development, Design, and Construction Professional (CDP).

Gregg is the lead on multiple large-scale engineering projects throughout Massachusetts including a roll-out program for a national fast-food franchise in the Cape Cod, Boston, and Worcester areas, multiple large industrial warehouse developments throughout the MetroWest area, and the civil engineering on-call for the Springfield Technical Community College. Gregg’s expertise lies with clients who have a desire to expand their corporate footprint in a targeted geographic region.

“Built over two decades of experience, training, and mentoring, Gregg has a solid understanding of how to assemble an engineering team to maximize client success.” said Dennis DiPrete, President of DiPrete Engineering. “Gregg’s success in corporate roll outs and working in new territories stems from his ability to adapt and put colleagues in the appropriate position to succeed. Gregg recognized that he could scale this skill and translate it to success for clients with large portfolios within multiple territories. We are excited to see Gregg apply this methodology here at DiPrete to help our entire firm be successful”.

DiPrete Engineering congratulates Gregg on his promotion and looks forward to his continued contributions to the company’s growth and success.

ABOUT DIPRETE ENGINEERING: DiPrete Engineering is a leading civil engineering, land planning and surveying firm in New England. The firm has offices in Cranston, RI, Newport, RI, Uxbridge, MA, and Dedham, MA. www.diprete-eng.com

