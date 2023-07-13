DiPrete Engineering Announces Promotion of Sheryl Guglielmo to Principal

DiPrete Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of Sheryl Guglielmo to Principal. Sheryl has been an integral member of the DiPrete team for seventeen years and has made significant contributions to the company’s success. In her new role as a Principal, Sheryl will lead the firm’s Client Experience (CX) Strategy which includes the implementation of a training and development program for the firm’s Project Managers. The goal of the CX initiative is for the firm to excel in creating extraordinary client experiences by turning client feedback into repeatable processes.

As a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island, Sheryl joined DiPrete after graduating in 2006 from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Throughout her tenure at DiPrete she has volunteered her time with organizations such as the ACE Mentor Program, American Planning Association, Women in Transportation, and International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Next Generation Boston Chapter. Most recently Sheryl served for 5 years as a member of the City of Attleboro Planning Board.

Guglielmo played a key role in bringing DiPrete Engineering to the Massachusetts market. She will continue to lead and mentor a team of engineers on land development projects in MA, RI, and NH. These include a large-scale electric vehicle charging program, redevelopment of retail areas at different scales from large projects like the Garden City Shopping Center in Cranston, RI to multiple neighborhood C-Stores with Shell-branded fueling facilities, and industrial building construction. Her expertise in land use permitting and project management has been invaluable in bringing these projects to successful completion.

“Sheryl has a unique ability to understand what her clients need to be successful.” said Dennis DiPrete, President of DiPrete Engineering. “Whether it be engineering, strategy, organization, or communication, she has found a way to become a valuable extension of their team. She understands that the most valuable engineers know a lot more than just engineering and she is a leader in making this part of the culture at DiPrete Engineering.”

DiPrete Engineering congratulates Sheryl on her well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued contributions to the company’s growth and success.

ABOUT DIPRETE ENGINEERING: DiPrete Engineering is a leading civil engineering, land planning and surveying firm in New England. The firm has offices in Cranston, RI, Newport, RI, and Boston, MA. www.diprete-eng.com

