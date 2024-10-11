Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith announces retirement

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – Discover Newport CEO and president Evan Smith informed the organization’s board of directors Friday that he will be retiring early next year. The region’s premier tourism and marketing bureau that represents nine towns in Newport and Bristol counties also announced details of its succession plan that includes the appointment of national executive search

NEWPORT – Discover Newport CEO and president Evan Smith informed the organization’s board of directors Friday that he will be retiring early next year.

The region's premier tourism and marketing bureau that represents nine towns in Newport and Bristol counties also announced details of its succession plan that includes the appointment of national executive search firm Winner Partners, based in St. Petersburg, Fla., which will

“assist with appointing a future leader.”

Smith, who has been with the organization for thirty-five years and is approaching two decades as CEO and president, will stay on until a successor has been named, “helping to ensure a smooth leadership transition," according to the announcement.

Winner Partners co-founder and managing partner Tina Winner vowed to “work tirelessly to advance the selection of this coveted, critical leadership role with thorough evaluations of candidates supported by our proprietary process.”

“We are humbled and very excited to bring to the table a diverse and inclusive spectrum of the very best candidates who have a variety of experiences and backgrounds for the benefit of Discover Newport,” she said.

Discover Newport Chairman T.R. McGrath in a statement said Smith “played an instrumental role in significantly evaluating the visibility of the greater Newport area as a globally renowned destination for leisure travel and a top choice to host conferences.”

“We would like to express our gratitude for the tremendous impact Evan has had on the entire hospitality and tourism community of this region,” he said. “Evan will be a tough act to follow.”

Discover Newport will announce details of the application process in the coming months.

A towering figure in the region’s tourism development, Smith said he looks forward to watching Discover Newport “chart a new course for the tourism narrative for the decades to come.”

“I believe this is a very appropriate time to look back at Newport history and reflect on the evolution of the greater Newport area as a destination resort,” he said. “Looking forward, this is an exciting time for our organization and for our nine communities to secure a new leader, with new energy and vision.”

“I am grateful beyond words to have had the opportunity to serve in what I think may be the best job in America."

Chris Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.