Disinfecting machines boost safety procedures at Newport Hospital

NEWPORT – Two new disinfectant-spraying machines are now in use at Newport Hospital thanks to a gift from a donor, and at least one other Lifespan Corp.-owned hospital has purchased machines of its own.

The electrostatic sprayer disinfecting units are able to sanitize the back and sides of surfaces, as well as the front, using a Clorox solution that has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency as effective against COVID-19.

Newport Hospital plans to use the machines in waiting, patient and operating rooms, as well as the emergency department.

Rhode Island Hospital, also owned by Newport Hospital’s parent company, Lifespan, has three of the sprayers, which are being used in the emergency department and patient rooms. Plans are in the works to put the machines to work in public high-touch areas as well.

Enhanced sanitization procedures are already in place at Newport Hospital and other Lifespan hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Newport Hospital President Crista F. Durand.

“We want members of our community to be assured that we are being extremely vigilant about safety and cleanliness and to know that they should not hesitate to seek the medical care they need,” Durand said.

Purchase of the machines was facilitated by a donation from Mary Jennings, who is also a donor to the Newport Hospital Foundation.

“The environmental services team works tirelessly to keep the hospital disinfected and safe,” Jennings said. “I am inspired by the entire team at Newport Hospital and wanted to do my part to ensure they had the necessary equipment to meet the heightened challenges of infection control during this health crisis. We can each help make a difference and I hope that my gift will inspire others to give.”

The Miriam Hospital, another Lifespan facility, does not have a disinfecting sprayer but uses ultraviolet equipment to disinfect surfaces and patients’ rooms.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.