Disputed $15.5B R.I. Medicaid contract canceled amid new federal requirements 

Rhode Island officials have scrapped a tentative, $15.5 billion, five-year contract to manage the state Medicaid program amid new federal rules, Kerri White, a spokesperson for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, confirmed via email on Tuesday.

Instead, the state will extend its existing Medicaid contract to June 30, 2026 – a year later than it was scheduled to end. The massive contract, equal to 25% of the state’s annual budget, determines which vendors run the state’s medical assistance program for nearly 320,000 Rhode Islanders.

White cited updated federal regulations and timeline requirements under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as the reason why the state decided to cancel the award.

“The model contract must be redrafted to align with these changes and any additional federal changes the new administration enacts,” White said.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump has issued a string of executive orders since taking office that could reshape state Medicaid programs, though details remain fuzzy. His attempt to freeze federal funding – blocked temporarily by federal judges in Rhode Island and D.C. – could also have sweeping consequences for Medicaid recipients if implemented.

A tentative award announced by state officials July 16 would have split the new, five-year contract between two companies – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and UnitedHealthcare of New England.

Two other bids, submitted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Tufts Public Health Plans Inc., were initially disqualified because they did not meet a minimum score set by a review committee.

The losing companies filed separate appeals of the state’s decision, pointing to flaws in the scoring criteria and the makeup of the review committee, which Blue Cross alleged unfairly included a former employee of UnitedHealthcare. Based on their claims, state administrators agreed in October to restart its review of all four proposals.

Chief Purchasing Officer Jonathan Womer, who also heads the R.I. Department of Administration, acknowledged in an Oct. 15 letter that the state was too vague in explaining the scores awarded by the original, five-person review committee. Womer called for a new review committee to reevaluate all four proposals, bringing in a non-government subject matter expert to suggest potential changes to scoring criteria.

The appeals “had no bearing” on the decision to cancel the existing award, White said.

EOHHS will work with the state purchasing division to determine next steps in issuing a new solicitation, White said.

United and Neighborhood, along with Tufts, have been managing Medicaid services under the existing state contract, awarded in 2016.

In fiscal 2022, the most recent data available, Neighborhood was responsible for more than half of the state’s Medicaid patients, while UnitedHealthcare had 30% and Tufts had 5%. The remaining 6% was paid directly to providers through a fee-for-service model, rather than through the managed care organizations.

Peter Marino, president and CEO of Neighborhood, said the company is still committed to serving Rhode Island residents.

“Neighborhood is confident in our expertise and capabilities as a nation-leading health plan, and we remain a dedicated partner to EOHHS in serving Rhode Islanders,” Marino said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring access to healthcare and social services for the 220,000 members Neighborhood serves, as the largest Medicaid and Exchange based health plan and the only Medicare-Medicaid plan in Rhode Island.”

Kathleen Makela, a spokesperson for Tufts’ parent company, Point32Health, said the company was pleased with the state’s decision to cancel the award.

“We remain strongly committed to Rhode Island and to meeting the unique and diverse health needs of all Rhode Islanders,” Makela said in an email on Tuesday. “We believe that it’s important that our 15,000 RI Together members continue to have access to Tufts Health Plan’s high-quality health care services.”

Blue Cross acknowledged, but did not immediately respond to, requests for comment Tuesday.

UnitedHealthcare did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment.

The contract cancellation does not require any actions by or effects on Rhode Island Medicaid recipients, White said.

Nancy Lavin is a senior staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.