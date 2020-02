Subscriber-only Content Subscribe to PBN today to read this article.

Get unlimited access for $1 for 4 weeks. Subscribe for $1 Already a subscriber? Login now.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Bre’Anna Metts-Nixon, president of the Black Law Students Association at Roger Williams University School of Law, will graduate this year. She wants to practice entertainment and intellectual-property law, a career that will likely take her beyond Providence to New York or another major city in search of work. She knows what it’s like to be…