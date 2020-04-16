DLT to receive $2.3M for worker assistance

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training will receive $2.3 million in federal Dislocated Worker Grants as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the state’s congressional members announced on Thursday.

The funds will be used for temporary employment and training programs to help Rhode Islanders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds may be used to assist dislocated workers, workers who were laid-off due to COVID-19, self-employed individuals who are unemployed or underemployed as a result of COVID-19, and long-term unemployed individuals.

The R.I. congressional delegation also said the emergency funding could be used for humanitarian assistance, clean-up and mitigation associated with COVID-19 and job training for industries still hiring during the health emergency.

“Many Rhode Islanders are hurting right now, and we need plans in place to get everyone working again as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., in a statement “This federal funding will help job seekers develop new skills as they look to get back into the workforce.”

- Advertisement -

The grant program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor.