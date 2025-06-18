DLT: Weekly unemployment insurance, temporary disability insurance payments rising again

CRANSTON – State unemployment and temporary disability insurance payments will once again increase starting early next month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced Wednesday.
The department says that for new claims starting July 1 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance will increase by $22 to $745 per beneficiary. For beneficiaries with a maximum of five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will rise $28 to $931.
The maximum weekly benefit rate for temporary disability insurance beginning July 1 will go up from the current $1,070 figure to $1,103, the DLT says. For beneficiaries with a maximum of five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will increase from the current $1,444 amount to $1,489.
The rates are adjusted annually based on the average weekly wage in covered employment for the previous calendar year.
The maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance is set at 57.5% of the average weekly wage for covered employment, rounded down to the next lower dollar amount. The maximum weekly benefit for TDI is set at 85% of the average weekly wage.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.