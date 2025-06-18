DLT: Weekly unemployment insurance, temporary disability insurance payments rising again

By
-
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE and temporary disability insurance payments will increase starting July 1, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced.

CRANSTON – State unemployment and temporary disability insurance payments will once again increase starting early next month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced Wednesday. The department says that for new claims starting July 1 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance will increase by $22 to $745 per beneficiary. For

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR