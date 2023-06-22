DLT: Weekly unemployment, temporary disability insurance payments going up

CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training on Thursday announced unemployment and temporary disability insurance payments will increase in July.
For new claims with an effective date of July 1 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance will increase to $705 per beneficiary, an increase of $25. For beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $881, an increase of $31.
The maximum weekly benefit rate for temporary disability insurance beginning July 1 will be $1,043, an increase of $36. For beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $1,408, an increase of $49.
The rates are adjusted annually based on the average weekly wage in covered employment for the previous calendar year.
The maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance is set at 57.5% of the average weekly wage for covered employment, rounded down to the next lower dollar amount. The maximum weekly benefit for TDI is set at 85% of the average weekly wage.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.