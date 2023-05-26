Do people fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations deserve to be rehired with back pay?

The Barrington public school system recently settled a lawsuit filed by three former teachers who were fired for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The settlement allowed the teachers the chance to get their jobs back, paid them $33,333 each and back pay ranging from $65,000 to $150,000.

The settlement followed a Superior Court ruling that the Barrington School Committee violated the state’s Open Meetings Act in enacting its vaccination requirement.

But the ruling did not address whether the district had a right to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Because the judge did not rule on the latter question, it is unclear what effect the Barrington settlement might have in other cases involving employees who were similarly fired.

Lifespan Corp. told PBN it doesn’t expect the settlement to have any legal bearing on whether it had the right to follow a state mandate to require most health care workers to be vaccinated. Lifespan in 2021 said that it lost 200 employees because they refused to comply with the vaccine mandate.

