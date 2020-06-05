The killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota has sparked widespread protesting around the country, seeking justice for him and his family and systemic changes in policing, including how officers use force to make arrests.

Concern about what some see as pervasive police brutality, especially toward minorities, has sparked protests for decades in cities across the country.

What’s been your personal experience with – or observations of – your local police department?

Are they enlightened on this issue?

- Advertisement -

Or do many of the officers need retraining in how they use force in making arrests?

Do you believe your local police department properly exercises the use of force to make arrests? Yes, from my own experience in the community it is used as a last resort in nearly all cases Yes, from what I have seen and heard No, from my own experience force is used excessively, especially when they are dealing with minorities No, from what I have seen and heard I don’t know Results Vote