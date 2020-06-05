Do you believe your local police department properly exercises the use of force to make arrests?

The killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota has sparked widespread protesting around the country, seeking justice for him and his family and systemic changes in policing, including how officers use force to make arrests.
Concern about what some see as pervasive police brutality, especially toward minorities, has sparked protests for decades in cities across the country.
What’s been your personal experience with – or observations of – your local police department?
Are they enlightened on this issue?
Or do many of the officers need retraining in how they use force in making arrests?
