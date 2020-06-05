Do you believe your local police department properly exercises the use of force to make arrests?

By
-
THE VECTRIX MAXI is a highway-legal two-seat scooter with a top-speed of 62 mph. The all-electric vehicle can go as far as 60 miles on a charge. Four city police officers will be testing the emissions-free vehicles. /
THE KILLING of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota has sparked widespread calls for systemic changes in how police interact with minorities and use force in making arrests.

The killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota has sparked widespread protesting around the country, seeking justice for him and his family and systemic changes in policing, including how officers use force to make arrests.

Concern about what some see as pervasive police brutality, especially toward minorities, has sparked protests for decades in cities across the country.

What’s been your personal experience with – or observations of – your local police department?

Are they enlightened on this issue?

- Advertisement -

Or do many of the officers need retraining in how they use force in making arrests?

Do you believe your local police department properly exercises the use of force to make arrests?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR