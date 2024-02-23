Do you like Rhode Island’s new statewide tourism campaign and slogan “All That”?

The state on Feb. 21 unveiled a new tourism marketing campaign that’s been more than a year in the making.

The campaign features the slogan “All That,” and includes short videos that will be broadcast nationally showcasing the Ocean State’s landmarks, culinary spots and coastline. It was described in an R.I. Commerce Corp. statement as “a new dawn of tourism,” intended to bring revenue into local communities.

R.I. Commerce Corp. Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley in an accompanying video said that early last year Commerce decided it was time for a more “unified marketing message” at the state level.

She said the “All That” campaign was chosen as the favorite among three options by local residents and potential national visitors based on survey results.

