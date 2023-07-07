Do you support allowing Rhode Island residents who are not citizens to obtain driver’s licenses?

On July 1, Rhode Island residents who are not citizens became eligible to obtain a driver’s license.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed the change into law just over a year ago and it is just now going into effect.

The “driver privilege” card or permit differs from a typical driver’s license because it isn’t valid for state or federal identification, or voting purposes. But it gives permit holders a form of ID for driving and insurance access.

Eligible applicants must be able to verify that they have filed a personal income tax return as a Rhode Island resident in the most recent year; present two proof of identity documents; and meet insurance requirements.

The cards also benefit the holders by serving as a valid form of identification to prevent them from being reported to federal immigration officials.

