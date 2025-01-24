Do you support former Providence Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr.’s plan to beautify the city’s downtown?

Former Providence Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr. is proposing a downtown beautification plan for the capital city.

The plan proposes street-by-street recommendations for improvements such as widening sidewalks, upgrading lighting and installing street trees, with the goal of improving the city’s safety, aesthetics and economic development. It specifically addresses downtown corridors, including Friendship Street, Dorrance Street, Pine Street and Fulton Street. The plan doesn’t include a cost estimate or funding sources.

Paolino, managing partner of Paolino Properties LP, independently commissioned the study and Providence-based Traverse Landscape Architects developed the plan. Paolino said he was inspired to commission the plan after visiting Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley supports the idea, as does David Salvatore, director of The Providence Foundation.

