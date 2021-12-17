Do you support Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s partial indoor mask mandate?

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE, right, announces new actions that the state of Rhode Island is taking to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases, at a news briefing at the Statehouse on Wednesday. At left is a sign language interpreter. / SCREENSHOT OF WPRI-TV CBS 12 LIVE STREAM
Gov. Daniel J. McKee is reinstituting a partial indoor mask mandate that makes them mandatory in large venues but optional for small businesses, which can instead require proof of vaccination for staff and patrons.

For businesses with a capacity of less than 250, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or indoor masking will be required for at least 30 days starting on Dec. 20.

Businesses and other indoor venues with a capacity of 250 people or more must require indoor masking among guests and employees during the same time period.

Small-business owners have complained the temporary mandate puts too much enforcement burden on them.

