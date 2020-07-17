Do you support Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s executive order creating a reparations program for city residents of African heritage and Indigenous people?

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on July 15 signed an executive order committing the city to a racial reparations plan for people of African and Indigenous heritage.
The three-part process, which includes “truth-telling” or historical education, reconciliation and reparations, is the first of its kind in the country, according to Elorza.
The New York Times reported that the City Council in Asheville, N.C., on July 14 unanimously approved funding for programs geared toward homeownership, business and career opportunities for Black residents.
Elorza’s order, however, is essentially a conversation starter. It does not include any details on specific reparations or whether taxpayer funding would be involved.
