Do you support R.I.’s first tax amnesty program in a decade?

For the first time in a decade, Rhode Island will offer a tax amnesty program. Tax delinquents can resolve outstanding tax liabilities, penalties and interest for periods before Dec. 31, 2025.

The program will run over 75 days from December 2026 to February 2027, managed by the R.I. Division of Taxation.

Participants who are not facing prosecution will have all penalties waived, and statutory interest – currently 18% for trust fund taxes such as sales tax and 12% for other tax types – will be reduced by 25%.

The last amnesty program, held from December 2017 to February 2018, saw 10,828 applications with $22 million collected against a budget of $512,000 for administrative costs.

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According to the taxation division’s report to the General Assembly, personal income tax comprised about 50% of that total, with existing debts making up 62% and new debts 38%.

The amount of the penalties erased, and interest reduced totaled approximately $9.86 million.

This time, the administration expects to collect $26.3 million, excluding $750,000 in administrative costs, with more than half recouped money coming from personal income and corporate taxes.