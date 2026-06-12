Do you support the 3-year ban on new charter schools approved by the General Assembly?

The General Assembly has approved a three-year ban on new charter schools, leaving opponents to hope for a veto from Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The House this month passed the ban with a 56-12 vote. The Senate also approved a companion bill by a 31-6 vote.

The legislation prevents the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education from granting preliminary or final approval for the creation or expansion of any district charter school, independent charter school or mayoral academy charter school beginning operations in the 2026-2027, 2027-2028, or 2028-2029 school years.

The bill would also prevent the state from approving or appropriating funding to any new charter school or to expand an existing charter school that has not been approved by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education prior to July 1, 2025, for the three years.

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The legislation also lowers the statewide cap on charter schools from 35 to 28. Currently there are 24 charter schools in Rhode Island.

McKee has not said whether he supports the legislation. He is on record that he would sign off on a charter school moratorium but has been opposed to lowering the state’s cap to 28.

Supporters said the moratorium will redirect more funding to other public schools.

Opponents say the legislation will limit school choice options for some students.