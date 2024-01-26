Does Rhode Island need an independent inspector general to oversee state programs and government?

A BILL introduced in the R.I. House calling for an independent agency to oversee state programs and government has bipartisan support.

Republicans have long called for an independent agency to oversee state programs and government, but the proposals have never gone far in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

This year, leadership of the tiny 14-member GOP delegation in the General Assembly again called for creation of an office of inspector general to help police corruption and wasteful spending. They were joined, however, by a group of nine House Democrats who signed onto a bill calling for the new office.

Inspectors general exist in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

Democratic state leaders have cited the estimated $1.5 million cost for the new office as one concern, as well as duplication of oversight that already exists in the offices of the attorney general and auditor general.

