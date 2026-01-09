Does Rhode Island offer enough job training for workers in skilled trades?

Citing demand that is outpacing supply, the New England Institute of Technology on Jan. 7 announced plans to build a $40 million Innovation Center for Building Sciences to address a growing regional and national need for skilled-trades workers.
The center will be designed to support hands-on learning with laboratories, industry equipment and flexible training spaces modeled after real-world job sites.
The center will be built by the end of 2027 without state funding, according to the university.
Once completed, it will increase NEIT’s total skilled-trades training capacity to approximately 1,000 students annually from across the United States.