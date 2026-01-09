Does Rhode Island offer enough job training for workers in skilled trades?

By
-
NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE of Technology announced it will be constructing a major campus expansion aimed at addressing growing regional and national demand for skilled trades workers. / COURTESY NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Citing demand that is outpacing supply, the New England Institute of Technology on Jan. 7 announced plans to build a $40 million Innovation Center for Building Sciences to address a growing regional and national need for skilled-trades workers.

The center will be designed to support hands-on learning with laboratories, industry equipment and flexible training spaces modeled after real-world job sites.

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

The center will be built by the end of 2027 without state funding, according to the university.

Once completed, it will increase NEIT’s total skilled-trades training capacity to approximately 1,000 students annually from across the United States.

- Advertisement -

Does Rhode Island offer enough job training for workers in skilled trades?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display