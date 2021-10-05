Dollar Shave Club founder and former CEO Michael Dubin to share his David vs. Goliath strategy in the Oct. 13 Business Forum

How do you beat the Goliaths of the business world? Dollar Shave Club founder and former CEO Michael Dubin will share his insight during the October 21st Century Business Forum webcast.

This webcast will broadcast at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Registration is free.

Considered by many to be one of the most innovative marketers in the direct-to-consumer sector, Michael Dubin founded the Dollar Shave Club. His strategy―an offbeat, comedic YouTube video in which he hawked $1 razors “so gentle a toddler could use it”―landed the company millions of subscribers when it went viral in 2012. By 2016, the company had booked $225 million in sales, shaving market share from stalwarts in the men’s grooming industry and adding fuel to the subscription-box and DTC startup craze. Five years ago, he sold his company for $1 billion dollars to consumer products giant Unilever.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by PBN.