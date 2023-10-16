Dr. Methodius Tuuli elected to National Academy of Medicine

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital announced that Dr. Methodius Tuuli, the hospital’s chief of obstetrics and gynecology, has been elected as a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

“Your election reflects the high esteem in which your peers and colleagues regard you. As an NAM member, you are now part of a group of truly distinguished individuals who have made important contributions to health, medicine, and science,” reads the formal notice from Victor J. Dzau, NAM president.

Only 100 people are selected each year and members of the Class of 2023 were elected by current members through a process that recognizes those who have made notable contributions to the advancement of medical sciences, health care and public health, according to a news release.

The academy says Tuuli was elected for “employing large multicenter trials and cohort studies, in the U.S. and globally, to generate evidence for clinical practice and policy to prevent adverse obstetric outcomes including surgical site infection after cesarean, management of labor, and medical complications in pregnancy while building research capacity and mentoring diverse scholars.”

In his role as chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants Hospital, Tuuli has focused on improving quality and eliminating disparities in perinatal outcomes. He is also chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and holds the Chace-Joukowsky professorship in obstetrics and gynecology at Brown.

Tuuli received his medical degree in 2001 from the University of Ghana Medical School. He also earned a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in maternal and child health from the University of California at Berkeley in 2003. Tuuli then completed residency and training in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University in 2008 followed by training in maternal-fetal medicine at Washington University in 2011.

Tuuli also completed the Business of Medicine Physician MBA program in 2020 at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. As a board-certified maternal-fetal physician, Tuuli’s research has focused on prediction and prevention of adverse obstetric outcomes.

Tuuli currently leads three National Institutes of Health-funded multicenter trials on the following subjects: intravenous versus oral iron for anemia in pregnancy in the U.S.; the use of a novel intrauterine negative pressure device for the management of postpartum hemorrhage; and optimizing glycemic control in overweight and obese patients who have gestational diabetes.

Also, Tuuli has 226 publications in high-impact journals and leads a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health grant to form a model for integrating community-based maternal support services into perinatal care to care coordination and social determinants of health, as well as test the effect on perinatal health equity, according to a news release.

NAM was originally established as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences. The academy addresses important issues in health, science, medicine and related policy and inspires positive actions across sectors. NAM also works with the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering to provide independent objective analysis and advice to the country and take part in other activities to find solutions for complex problems and help inform public policies. Through their election into the academy, NAM members make a commitment to volunteer their service in the national academies’ activities.

Tuuli and other new members will be formally welcomed to the academy during next year’s annual meeting in October 2024.