Dr. Nikolopoulos Joins PACE-RI as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO, has joined PACE-RI as Chief Medical Officer. A talented physician, business executive, and leader, Dr. Nikolopoulos brings more than a decade of experience to PACE-RI during a time of rapid organizational growth. In the past year, the non-profit organization has opened a new center and headquarters in East Providence and increased its census by 17 percent.

Dr. Nikolopoulos was previously with Oak Street Health. He graduated from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Kent Hospital. He has served on the board of the Rhode Island Society of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.

PACE-RI, www.pace-ri.org, is a health plan for adults 55+ who have chronic health needs and wish to remain living at home.