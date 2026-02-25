Dr. Phoebe Martin joins Meeting Street Board of Trustees

Meeting Street announces the election of Dr. Phoebe Martin to its Board of Trustees.

A board certified pediatrician with Hawthorn Medical Associates, part of the Brown University Health system, Dr. Martin’s clinical experience is shaped by her education at St. George’s University School of Medicine, her pediatric residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and her volunteer medical missions to the Dominican Republic and Kenya.

An avid marathoner and Ironman, Dr. Martin is mother to two boys, one of whom experiences global delays, which drives her advocacy on behalf of families of children with special needs.