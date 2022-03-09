Dwight named board vice chair of Manufacturing Leadership Council

PAWTUCKET – Daniel Dwight, CEO and president of Cooley Group, a Pawtucket maker of membranes for containment of chemicals and other markets, was elected as the vice chairman of the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s board of governors, effective Jan. 1.

“As a longtime MLC member and supporter of the board of governors’ mission, I am thrilled to extend my MLC role to vice chair,” Dwight said. “Along with supporting the new chair, I am particularly motivated to build greater diversity in the MLC/NAM membership and to give new voices the opportunity to share their experiences in the industry.”

The council is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers. Michael D. Packer, former director of production strategy at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, was elected chair of the board.

The board of governors acts as an advisory body to the MLC on its “critical issues” agenda, research studies, and programs and services for over 3,000 members. There are more than 16 industry thought leaders on the board representing large global enterprises, small and medium-sized manufacturers, academic institutions and industry analysts.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.