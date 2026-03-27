Dwyer poised to give R.I. big voice on national level

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A HEARTBEAT AWAY: Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, director of R.I. Department of Business Regulation, has been appointed president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and will take over the top role in 2027. At right is Megan Mihara, DBR principal program manager. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
A HEARTBEAT AWAY: Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, director of R.I. Department of Business Regulation, has been appointed president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and will take over the top role in 2027. At right is Megan Mihara, DBR principal program manager. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

For the first time in more than a century, a Rhode Island insurance regulator has stepped into a top national role. Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, has been named president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, becoming the first woman from the state – and only the second

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