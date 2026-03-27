Dwyer poised to give R.I. big voice on national level

For the first time in more than a century, a Rhode Island insurance regulator has stepped into a top national role. Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, has been named president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, becoming the first woman from the state – and only the second Rhode Islander in the organization’s 150-year history – to hold the position of president-elect. Dwyer will take the president’s seat in 2027. The milestone underscores both Dwyer’s leadership and Rhode Island’s growing influence in shaping insurance policy nationwide, observers say. The organization is a nonprofit formed in 1871 by state-level insurance regulators to provide support in the industry and set standards intended to ensure consistent insurance regulations, protect consumers and maintain company solvency. Now the smallest state is leading discussions that affect insurers and policyholders across the country, says Jonathan M. Gutoff, professor of law at Roger Williams University whose work focuses on financial and insurance regulation. “Being at the head of the table shows that Rhode Island’s approach to insurance is respected nationally,” Gutoff said. “And it gives the state a unique window into where regulation is heading.” While NAIC operates by consensus among all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories, Dwyer’s leadership role can be influential and gives Rhode Island a chance to share ideas from its own market, Gutoff says. Dwyer, who has spent nearly a decade leading Rhode Island’s insurance oversight and championing consumer protection, says being president-elect and eventually president will provide a platform to bring the state’s perspective to the national stage. “You know, Rhode Island has some great domestic insurance companies,” Dwyer said. “We have FM [formerly FM Global], we have Amica [Mutual Insurance Co.], and being an officer of the NAIC gives us a lot of influence over the national policy that governs those insurers.” For Gutoff, Dwyer’s election highlights the respect Rhode Island has earned in the insurance world. “Despite its size, Rhode Island punches above its weight,” he said. “Its market structure and innovative programs make it a model that other states watch closely.” Unlike many other financial industries, insurance in the United States is primarily regulated by states, Gutoff says. The NAIC allows regulators to coordinate standards, share data and oversee market stability. Dwyer, a Providence College graduate who has lived in Rhode Island for most of her life, is essentially helping coordinate that flow of information among states, Gutoff said. That significance isn’t lost on Dwyer, who said that nurturing this collaboration keeps insurers financially sound, a crucial but easily overlooked part of everyday life. “It affects virtually every year of their lives,” she said. “Everything that we’re doing behind the scenes is making sure that consumers get the best deal possible and that the insurer is there to pay their claim when it matters most.” The state seemingly has been able to do a lot with a little in terms of resources when it comes to influence in the insurance realm. The DBR has roughly 40 employees in its insurance division, Dwyer said. By comparison, California and Texas employ more than 1,300 people in each of their insurance divisions, according to 2022 staffing data from the NAIC. Florida and New York each have more than 700 employees. “We’re able to take our very small department and leverage our position at the NAIC,” Dwyer said. Gutoff says Rhode Island already has taken a lead role on health insurance and coastal property insurance, noting that the state’s initiatives sometimes set a national example. Rhode Island’s support of more-rigorous national Fortified building standards for waterfront homes is garnering attention. “Programs like the Fortified home initiative aren’t just lowering premiums – they’re setting a standard that other states can look to as climate and risk issues grow more pressing,” he said. Rhode Island was an early mover in planning for climate resilience. In 2018, under an executive order from then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, the state launched its Resilient Rhody climate strategy, developed by a statewide working group to guide long-term resilience planning and implementation. One major focus in the state is encouraging resilience among homeowners. “Just like if you’re a better driver, you get better premiums on your auto policy. If you maintain your home or business, you should be able to get better premiums on your homeowners or commercial property,” Dwyer said. Dwyer says her NAIC role will allow Rhode Island to share these best practices with other states and adopt creative solutions. Maintaining a competitive insurance market is a top priority, she says. Right now, with more than 50 insurers actively writing policies in Rhode Island, consumers have options. “If you’re down to just a few companies, consumers are really left with what’s available,” Dwyer said. “A diverse and competitive market helps consumers.”