East Bay Community Action Program opens health center for students, academic staff

EAST PROVIDENCE – A partnership between city and school officials and the East Bay Community Action Program recently established a new community health center for students and academic staff.

The East Bay Health Center, located at 610 Waterman Ave., will provide a range of physical and behavioral health services, including wellness visits, vaccinations, sports physicals and testing for viruses such as COVID-19, the flu and strep throat.

The office, supported by a municipal investment of $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, was established in partnership with the East Providence School District and in close proximity to East Providence High School, as well as the East Providence Senior Center and Community Center.

Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva said that a shortage of behavioral health specialists often meant that students in crisis had to wait weeks or months for needed appointments.

“I knew that we needed to do more,” DaSilva said. “I am grateful that we have East Bay Community Action Program leading the charge in this collaboration between the city, school district and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island to provide these essential health care services to our community.”

The center, which officially opened on Nov. 18, will offer appointments Monday through Thursday, with same-day appointments available.

“This center represents a shared commitment to the health, safety and success of our students and staff,” East Providence Superintendent Sandra Forand said in a statement. “Here, we are creating a place where every member of our school community can access both mental health and physical health services with dignity, compassion, and care. We know that when we invest in wellness, we invest in learning, growth and brighter futures.”

