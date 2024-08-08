East Greenwich home sells for $2M, town’s second-highest sale for 2024

EAST GREENWICH – A 6,650-square-foot home constructed in 1994 on 2.12 acres of land recently sold for $2.05 million, making it the second-most-expensive residential property sale in town for 2024 as of early August, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The 70 Pheasant Drive home, located in the High Hawk Estates neighborhood, contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to Mott & Chace, which cited records maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when labeling this the second-highest home sale in the town so far year to date.

The two-story home features cathedral ceilings, oversized windows and a massive stone fireplace taking up a wall in a living room area, according to the real estate firm. It also includes maple hardwood floors, marble countertops and an island bar in the kitchen, Mott & Chace said.

The primary bedroom on the second floor features a walk-in closet and en suite spa bathroom, with a steam shower, high ceilings and skylights, the real estate firm said.

The basement level is finished, with walk-out access to the backyard patio area, the firm said.

Outside, the property features a wooden deck attached to the house, with steps leading down to the 1,550-square-foot bluestone patio area, a hot tub and the property’s long, rectangular 2,000-square-foot self-cleaning gunite pool, according to Mott & Chace.

The home was most recently valued by East Greenwich property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth a total of $1.44 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $358,000 is attributed to the land, with the rest attributed to the house.

Residential Properties Ltd. sales associate Eddie Rayden represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction. The sellers were represented by Robert Rutley, sales associate of Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Massimilliano Chiara and Silvia Chiara, of East Greenwich, to Steven Krueger and Christopher Krueger, formerly of Johnston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.