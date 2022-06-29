East Providence nets $350K for workforce training initiative

EAST PROVIDENCE – A new workforce training initiative will dedicate $350,000 toward technology and leadership skills training for city residents.

The program, established through Community Project Funding set up in the federal fiscal year 2022 spending bill, will serve up to 530 low-to-moderate income adults living in East Providence.

Participants will complete a certification program through the University College of Roger Williams University, with coursework focused on skills such as Microsoft Office, social media marketing, program management, business office technology and medical office specialist training.

The university “worked closely with the City of East Providence to develop customized and personalized educational pathways that support the needs of the community and help East Providence residents start a new profession or advance their careers,” RWU president Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., announced the program on Wednesday at East Providence High School alongside local representatives and Roger Williams University leaders, including Miaoulis and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva.

“While Rhode Island has regained nearly 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic shutdowns, supply chain challenges and an increasingly online economy have made it difficult for too many Rhode Islanders to find good-paying jobs,” Cicilline said in a statement.

“The free coursework and certifications offered through the East Providence Workforce Training Program will help impacted workers upskill,” he continued, “helping them to find and qualify for better jobs and higher earnings for themselves and their families.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.