East Providence residential condo sells for $1.1M, city’s highest condo sale of 2025

EAST PROVIDENCE – A residential condominium that was recently constructed in the Riverfront Estates development on the waterfront recently sold for $1.1 million, making it the most expensive condo to sell in the city so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 108 East Point Drive home, with the Seekonk River in its backyard, has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The 2,200-square-foot single-family condo, with unobstructed views of the water, features a kitchen with a waterfall-edge quartz countertop and Thermador appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The two-story home also features a shiplap gas fireplace, an elevator, a large outdoor deck and a two-car garage.

Two of the three bedrooms on the second floor come with balconies, the real estate firm said, and there’s also an office on the second floor.

Located in the Philipsdale District of the city’s Rumford neighborhood, the condo is close to Blackstone Boulevard Park, according to Residential Properties, and it’s just a five-minute drive away from Wayland Square over the new Henderson Bridge.

Riverfront Estates at East Point was designed, built and developed by Churchill & Banks Cos. LLC.

The property was most recently valued before the development of the condo, and therefore the empty property was only valued as being worth $15,700, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Stephen Gaskin represented the buyer in this transaction. The seller was represented by Richard Baccari, of Churchill & Banks.

The home was sold by Noble Development LLC, a limited liability company based in Providence, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The condominium was purchased by Stephen and Nicole Mineo, of East Providence, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.