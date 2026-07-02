East Side Craftsman home sells for $2.18M

PROVIDENCE – A Craftsman-style home on Providence’s East Side recently sold for nearly $2.2 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the sellers in this transaction.

The 406 Blackstone Blvd. home, constructed in 2012, contains 3,815 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The residence features an expansive front porch, hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and a kitchen with an oversized marble island, premium appliances and custom cabinetry, according to Compass. Other amenities include a first-floor primary suite, a finished lower level with a workout area, sauna and full bathroom, and an attached two-car garage.

Located along Blackstone Boulevard, the home is close to Hope Street, the Lippitt Park Farmers Market, as well as several schools and universities.

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According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed at $1.62 million for the 2025 tax year.

Founding Compass Providence agent Kira Greene represented the sellers in the transaction. The buyers were represented by Jim DeRentis, of Residential Properties Ltd.

“Working collaboratively with sellers to identify their goals and translate strategy into meaningful results is what I love most about this business,” Greene said in a statement.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Angela Fields and Stephen Chabot, of Providence, and purchased by Scott Kasen and Sara Kasen, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.