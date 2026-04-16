East Side Providence home on Blackstone Boulevard sells for $2.9M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.9 million, according to public records.

The home at 540 Blackstone Blvd. includes three bedrooms and four full bathrooms, along with one half-bathroom, and it contains approximately 5,049 square feet of living space.

The home was originally built in 1954 and is situated on a 0.23-acre lot, located along the Blackstone Boulevard parkway, one of the East Side’s most prized residential corridors.

The home features a renovated interior with an open layout, multiple living areas and recently updated kitchen and bathroom spaces, according to the Zillow listing. Interior elements include hardwood flooring, fireplaces, a formal dining area and a primary bedroom suite with a separate dressing area and bathroom. The lower level of the home includes additional finished space that can be used for office or living purposes, the listing states.

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Outdoor features include stone and brick patio areas within a private yard setting, according to the listing.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at nearly $1.5 million, including $837,100 for the land, $633,200 for the building and $16,000 for outbuildings.

The sellers were represented by Sweeney Advisory Group of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyers were represented by Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting, according to the listing.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Robert Montecalvo, of Providence, and purchased by Morris Evans and Wendy Evans, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.