East Side Providence home on Blackstone Boulevard sells for $2.9M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.9 million, according to public records.
The home at 540 Blackstone Blvd. includes three bedrooms and four full bathrooms, along with one half-bathroom, and it contains approximately 5,049 square feet of living space.
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The home was originally built in 1954 and is situated on a 0.23-acre lot, located along the Blackstone Boulevard parkway, one of the East Side’s most prized residential corridors.
The home features a renovated interior with an open layout, multiple living areas and recently updated kitchen and bathroom spaces, according to the Zillow listing. Interior elements include hardwood flooring, fireplaces, a formal dining area and a primary bedroom suite with a separate dressing area and bathroom. The lower level of the home includes additional finished space that can be used for office or living purposes, the listing states.
Outdoor features include stone and brick patio areas within a private yard setting, according to the listing.
According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at nearly $1.5 million, including $837,100 for the land, $633,200 for the building and $16,000 for outbuildings.
The sellers were represented by Sweeney Advisory Group of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyers were represented by Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting, according to the listing.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Robert Montecalvo, of Providence, and purchased by Morris Evans and Wendy Evans, of Providence.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.