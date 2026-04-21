Eastern Bank promotes Wambold to executive VP, chief people officer

PROVIDENCE – Eastern Bank has promoted Jennifer Wambold to executive vice president and chief people officer and named her to the bank’s management committee, expanding her role overseeing workforce strategy and talent initiatives, the bank recently announced.

Wambold previously served as senior vice president of total rewards and benefits after joining the bank in 2025 to lead compensation, benefits and recognition programs tied to Eastern’s talent strategy.

In her expanded role, she will continue reporting to Executive Vice President Kathy Henry, who oversees legal, human resources and communications.

“Jen has played a key role in advancing our human capital strategy, and we’re thrilled to welcome her expertise to our Management Committee,” said Quincy Miller, vice chair, president and chief operating officer of Eastern Bank. “Her leadership will strengthen our ability to attract top talent and deepens our commitment to an exceptional colleague experience.”

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Kathy Henry said Wambold has helped strengthen compensation and benefits programs aimed at recruiting and retaining employees while advising on broader human capital strategy.

Wambold has more than 30 years of human resources experience, including previous roles at XR Extreme Reach, Plymouth Rock Assurance and Omnicom Group agencies, where she focused on workforce strategy, talent acquisition and total rewards programs. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Emmanuel College.

“Helping organizations build cohesive, high-performing teams has been a hallmark of my more than 30 years in human resources,” Wambold said. “I am excited to continue working with the Eastern team to strengthen human capital programs that support workforce effectiveness and make Eastern an exciting place to build a career.”

Eastern Bank’s Management Committee is composed of senior executives who help guide company policy and strategy.

The promotion comes as Eastern continues to integrate its expanded regional footprint following its merger with HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which was finalized in a deal valued at approximately $490 million in September 2025.

The merger expanded Eastern’s presence into Rhode Island through HarborOne’s 30 full-service branch network across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.