Eastern Bankshares reports $65.3M first quarter profit

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EASTERN BANKSHARES, Inc. reported $65.3M profit vs $217.7M loss a year earlier, driven by higher net interest income, stronger asset quality and merger gains.

BOSTON – Eastern Bankshares Inc. reported first-quarter profit of $65.3 million, compared with a $217.7 million loss in the same period a year ago, driven by higher net interest income and improved asset quality, alongside merger-related costs and higher operating expenses tied to integration. Earnings per diluted share were 29 cents in the quarter, compared

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